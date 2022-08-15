DELICIOUS series! Jenny Han and Lola Tung Talk About ‘The Summer That Changed My Life’… [EXCLUSIVO]

Editor-in-Chief Renato Marafon interviewed the author Jenny Han and the actress Lola Tungof adaptation’The Summer That Changed My Life‘. The series is now available on Amazon Prime Video and is winning over critics and subscribers alike…

next to the newbie Lola Tungwho rocks like the protagonist, Han explained the changes from the book to the series, why he thinks his stories are so successful, and what fans can expect from the series.

Based on the novel of the same name by Jenny Han (‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’), the story is a multi-generational drama that revolves around a love triangle between a girl and two brothers, the evolving relationship between mothers and children, as well as the enduring power of female friendships.

The cast has Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Rachel Blanchard and Jackie Chung.

Han wrote the series pilot and also joins as executive producer and co-showrunner.

‘The Summer That Changed My Life’ was originally released in 2009. Its success yielded no less than two sequels: ‘Without You It’s Not Summer’, published in 2010; and ‘We will always have summer’from 2011.

