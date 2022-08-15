Deyverson’s simulations debuting in Cuiabá generate ‘love and hate’ reactions on the web

Libertadores do Palmeiras hero, Deyverson debuted this Saturday in Cuiabábut what caught our attention was the attacker’s simulations who valued fouled shots during the match – such as famous foul “committed” by the referee in the final that guaranteed the tri in America for Alviverde in São Paulo.

Deyverson even caused the expulsion of Vitor Leque after “flying” in a tackle. However, the referee was called by VAR and ended up converting the red into a yellow card. In another move, a player passes his hand on the attacker’s head, who, lying on the ground, simulates something else in the move.

The reactions generated “love and hate” on social media. Some pointed out that they loved the player’s style, while others repudiated him and even called him an actor.

– I don’t understand how Deyverson hasn’t been cast as the protagonist of a 9 o’clock soap – said a fan.

“Deyverson was always ridiculous,” bugged another.

“I literally love Deyverson,” said another.

See more reactions:

