Didira takes responsibility and classifies ASA for the quarterfinals of Serie D: “I was going to take the fourth penalty and switched” | wing

Didira’s history with the ASA increases with each match. This Sunday, the midfielder entered the second half of the decisive game against Rio Branco, for the round of 16 of Series D, and was responsible for hitting the last penalty in the alvinegra series.

Facing the crowd, which was behind the goal, shirt 19 charged in the right corner of the goalkeeper Evandro Gigante and ran to celebrate and seal peace with the alvinegro fans once and for all. Many people turned up their noses at Arapiraca when he returned this year, but the man remains decisive.

After the game, Didira made a revelation. He would be the ASA’s fourth scout and said he asked to stay last.

– I was going to take the fourth penalty and exchanged it with Zé (Wilson). I said: “Zé let me hit fifth because it will be the qualifying goal and, thank God, I was very happy”.

Didira also recalled the return to the club that revealed it and cited the emotion of seeing Municipal in celebration with the classification.

– I was judged a lot, criticized a lot, when I arrived here, many wanted and others didn’t, but when you start in a place that has a history and come here in an important game like this and get a classification, there’s nothing better. Thank God, thank the group, thank this crowd that came here in a tremendous way. I got goosebumps coming here because it’s a passionate crowd and I’m sure a lot of good things will still happen – said the midfielder in an interview with Radio NN, from Arapiraca.

Didira belongs to CSA and was loaned to ASA for the final stretch of Serie D.

Now, ASA will face Pouso Alegre-MG in the confrontation that is worth access to Series C. The first game will be in Arapiraca.