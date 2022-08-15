Director Olivia Wilde Releases New Stills From Thriller Don’t Worry Honey

About to debut, out of competition, at the Venice Film Festival that begins at the end of August, director Olivia Wilde has released new photos of the thriller Do not worry, dear.

The film arrives in theaters in September and stars the actors Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in New Posters for Thriller Don’t Worry Honey

The plot is described as a thriller set in an isolated utopian community living in the California desert in the 1950s. In the plot, a housewife discovers a shocking truth about her seemingly perfect life.

Wilde, who in addition to directing and producing the feature also stars. The actors complete the cast Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Sydney Chandler and Nick Kroll.

Katie Silberman takes care of the script that had its first version written by Shane and Carey Van Dyke. The production is by New Line, an arm of Warner Bros.

Do not worry, dear arrives on September 22, 2022.

