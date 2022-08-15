Director Rebuts Criticism and DEFENDS ‘She-Hulk’ Visual Effects After Character Called ‘She-rek’

O Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow and, in addition to the big screen, now dominates the series scene with several productions by Phase 4. One of them, ‘She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes’drew a lot of criticism after its first trailer was revealed, with several netizens scoffing at the poor quality of the visual effects.

The character was even compared to the Shrek and went viral on social media.

Now, in a recent interview with SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar), the principal Kat Coirowho ran much of the show and also served as one of the executive producers, revealed that marvel studiosactually spent several months creating the design of the titular character before it even went into production.

“It was really taking the design and asking yourself, ‘Are we getting the facial expressions right and the nuances of reactions right?’”she recounted. “This is where all the time goes, just to sharpen everything.”

Leather continues: “I think a lot of the reactions have to do with her being unlike anything we’ve ever seen. When we think of Thanos or the Hulk, they have a roughness and a size that is different. And when you see it, it’s almost shocking, because we’ve never seen it before.”

Remembering that the series has a premiere scheduled for the day august 17 at the Disney+.

Enjoy watching:

The plot follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer specializing in superhuman legal cases, begins to gain Hulk-like powers after receiving an emergency blood transfusion from Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), your cousin.

Check out the trailer:

“This new comedy series sees Bruce Banner helping his cousin, Jennifer Walters, when she needs an emergency blood transfusion and guess what? She also receives her powers. Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer, who is a lawyer specializing in superhuman legal cases, while Mark Ruffalo returns as the Hulk alongside Tim Roth the Abomination.”

The cast also has Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Griffin Mathews, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Josh Segarra. THE rapper Megan Thee Stallion will make appearances in production.

Kevin Feigecreative director of marvel studiossaid that the series will have 10 episodes lasting about 30 minutes each.

