Discover a website that shows people just like you from a photo

Twin Strangers is a website that was created to make practically identical people find each other. Those responsible collect data such as name, email and images, but state that the information will only be shared if the user allows it. However, they record the access ID, justifying the interest in the functioning of the browsers.

Therefore, it is up to the public to understand the risks of entering any social network, because in this case it is possible to make connections. When contacting another member, beware of fake accounts and scams. However, the tool looks interesting and has aroused the curiosity of many who like to look for similarities and meet new friends online.

How to access the site that finds your ”twin” lost in the world

1st Step: first go to the website Twin Strangers and click the plus symbol, to upload a photo that clearly shows your face.

2nd Step: when the photo is finished uploading, access the ”account settings”, starting to customize your profile with other important information.

3rd Step: fill in the form with your data, name, e-mail and gender, also defining a login and password.

4th Step: upon completion, the page will be directed to the home profile, so click on the arrow, performing the first ”twins strangers” search.

5th Step: the results will be presented in a list and you will evaluate the similarities by percentage and photo. Save in the folder those that piqued your curiosity and send a message.