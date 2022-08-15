Dog found in cave after two months missing

After being missing for two months, the dog Abby was found by a group of explorers. The information was released this Saturday (13). The animal, which is thirteen years old, was in a cave in Missouri, in the United States.
Speleologist Rick Haley, 66, and 30 others were exploring the cave as part of a project for the Cave Research Foundation, a nonprofit group dedicated to the preservation and study of caves across the United States.
Haley was one of the expedition coordinators and was warned by the fire department that a dog was lost in the cave. She was spotted by a family who entered the scene before Haley’s group and called 911.
To rescue the dog, firefighters asked Haley for help, who invited her colleague Gerry Keene — both of them have specialized cave rescue training.
