Dog rescued from cave in USA. Abby was missing 2 months ago

uA speleologist – a specialist in the study of caves – did not expect to be part of a rescue mission for Abby, a 13-year-old dog who had been missing for about two months in Perry County, Missouri.

“She didn’t have any apparent injuries, but she was very malnourished, she was just skin and bones. She was also covered in mud.”said Rick Haley.

According to the 66-year-old man, when he found Abby, 152 meters from the cave entrance, she was frightened, reluctant to walk and had to be carried in a suitcase, with a blanket wrapped around it. According to US publications, the rescue lasted an hour.

Because we need a feel good story right now—Gerry Keene and Ricky Haley with the dog they rescued from a cave in Missouri. The dog’s name is Abby and she had been missing for two months. Some guys are just the best. ️️ pic.twitter.com/GfsOfKuuiI — Lorenzo The Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) August 12, 2022

Haley, 66, rescued the animal with the help of a colleague – putting on hold the scheduled visit with a group of about 30 people. The two experts learned about the animal after the alert was given by a couple who had previously visited the cave.

both overcame very narrow passages until he came across the animal, which was next to a small stream with small, but totally dark fish and crustaceans, which will have helped Abby – who is already with the owner – to survive.

Rick Haley, Gerry Keene rescue dog Abby missing for months inside Missouri caves https://t.co/Wbxk5NpCzy pic.twitter.com/dluT4RlzZS — New York Post (@nypost) August 10, 2022

The ‘hero’ also says that the animal probably entered the cave when it was going after an animal – a mouse or raccoon – and was pushed to the bottom of the cave due to the characteristic rains.

The cave is part of the Moore system, the second largest group of caves in the state, at approximately 35 kilometers in length.

Read Also: After doubts, family has a revelation party for parrot with 43 years