‘Doll of Evil 3’: Director Wants Another TERROR Sequel to Close Brahms Trilogy

‘Evil doll‘ (The Boy) was released in 2016 and pleased much of the critics and the public, earning a sequel that received 0% approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

And despite the fiasco that was ‘Brahms: Doll of Evil 2‘ (Brahms: The Boy II), the director William Brent Bell revealed to ComicBook that he plans to make a new film to wrap up the trilogy.

“I think we have the potential for a third film. When we did the first one, the assumption was that if we continued the story, it would have been the story of Brahms, the guy on the walls, as a slasher assassin. And so, as time went on and the producers saw how the puppet became the zeitgeist with [Jared] Kushner in particular, and then it was like, ‘Okay, let’s focus on that.’ But in a way, I feel like you either have a great standalone movie or you probably need a trilogy to really complete a character. The third movie would focus 100% on Brahms, the guy.” he stated.

Both films in the franchise are available on Amazon Prime Video.

in the original, Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead) plays Greta Evans, a young woman trying to restart her life in England, after being mistreated by her abusive ex-boyfriend. The beauty gets a job as a nanny / housekeeper in an old and gigantic mansion, very similar to a small castle. Its owners are the elderly couple Mr. and Mrs. Heelshire (Jim Norton and Diana Hardcastle). Seemingly normal and kind, the duo hides a dark secret.

The sequel starred Katie Holmes.

