Driver victim of stray bullet in the south of Palmas is saved by cell phone

Victim of a stray bullet, Palmas app driver says he was born again after a projectile was lodged in his cell phone. He had the device in his hand and ended up being grazed on the finger.

The case was registered at the end of July, when he was returning from a ride on the TO-050 between the Bela Vista and Santa Bárbara sectors, around 9:30 pm. The driver says he heard a noise and the cell phone was thrown. Then he realized that the bullet still skimmed the windshield of the car.

“I was using my cell phone, looking at some messages when suddenly the cell phone flew out of my hand. When I arrived at the UPA and went to look at the damage, the cell phone had a hole and in my finger too. I got emotional at the time, I saw that I was really born again. I went to the police station and they told me it was a 38-caliber projectile”, said Moisés Dias Labre.

The driver’s account portrays an increase in violence that has been recorded in Palmas, both in property crimes and in attempts on life. Between Sunday (14) and Monday (15), for example, there were three murders and another three people shot, in addition to one death with suspected violence.

Regarding property crimes, according to data from the Public Security Secretariat (SSP), in the first seven months of 2022, Tocantins had registered 7,216 thefts against less than 5,867 thousand in 2021.

Although the number of robberies dropped from 2,169 to 1,862, robberies, which are robberies that end in death, increased from six to 12 in the first six months of the year.

Public security expert Tharsis Barreto points out what may be behind these numbers. “Conflicts over the delimitation of territory in drug trafficking can also explain this increase. We can also point out the easier access to firearms because even though they are legalized, part of these weapons ends up being diverted to organized crime”, he explained.

According to him, there are also social issues that can contribute to the increase in violence. “The economic instability, the increase in unemployment, the loss of income of citizens during the pandemic, in addition to the relaxation of sanitary measures because we have greater circulation of people on the streets”, he commented.

The Tocantins Public Security Secretariat says that the increase in thefts in 2022 is an expression of the resumption of economic activities. Compared to the pre-pandemic period, the indicators are still showing a drop. The first half of 2022 is showing a drop of -17% compared to the first half of 2019.

With the resumption of economic activity, it was expected that there would be an increase. However, security forces are managing to contain this increase in thefts and keep them at a level below that observed in the pre-pandemic period.

The same is true of robbery rates. The first half of 2022 is showing a decrease of -16.7% compared to 2019.

“With regard to firearms, year after year, Tocantins is seizing more weapons, which means greater productivity of the police forces and fewer weapons circulating in the state”, says the note.

