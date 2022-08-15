Dune – Part 2 – Movie

(Dune – Part 2)

Cast:

Timothee Chalamet

Florence Pugh

Oscar Isaac

Rebecca Ferguson

Enjoy watching:

Jason Momoa

Dave Bautista

Javier Bardem

Direction: Denis Villeneuve

Genre: Adventure

Duration: — min.

Distributor: Warner Bros.

Budget: $100 million

Debut: November 23, 2023

Synopsis:

Paul Atreides teams up with Chani and the Fremen as he seeks revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he must avoid a terrible future that only he can predict.

Curiosities:

» Denis Villeneuve returns to the steering chair.

» ‘Dune: Part Two‘ will have the return of Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Josh Brolinin addition to introducing pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken and Souheila Yacoub.

» Léa Seydoux (‘007: No Time to Die’) will play Lady Margot, an ally of the Sisterhood.

» Florence Pugh will be Princess Irulan Corrino. Corrino is the eldest daughter of the 81st Padishah Emperor, Shaddam Corrino IV, as well as being the wife, in title only, of Emperor Paul Atreides – and a leading historian who recounted the events of Paul’s accession to the imperial throne.

» Released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max in North America, the first film became a box office success, grossing over US$ 400 million worldwide.

Trailer:



—

posters:

—

Photos:

FIRST LOOK! Florence Pugh on the set of ‘Dune: Part Two’ (cr: @CalderDune ) pic.twitter.com/JCOcocMXNs — Florence Pugh Daily (@pughdaily) July 14, 2022

Don’t forget to watch: