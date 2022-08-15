eFootball 2023 arrives at the end of August via a free update

eFootball 2022 was a bold bet by Konami to revolutionize its football games, putting aside the already established PES franchise and bringing a free title focused on paid content packages and similar to a perpetual game as a service. Although the initial launch was extremely troubled, little by little the company was putting “the house in order” and fixing the most serious problems. With a new season of the game coming soon, Konami announced this week that through a free update, the game will be renamed eFootball 2023.

Coming at the end of August, the new eFootball update appears to set a standard for the future of the game and promises to bring a lot of new content and improvements to players. Through its official Twitter profile, the game announced that the new update will change the name of the game to eFootball 2023.

In preparation for the new season, we will be updating eFootball™ 2022 to eFootball™ 2023 in late August. More information will be available soon, so please stay tuned! — eFootball (@play_eFootball) August 12, 2022

Through the official website, we found out that with the new update, players will retain their eFootball Coins, GP, eFootball Points, player and manager data, objectives, login bonuses, in-game items and settings. Despite this, issues such as player and manager affiliations, as well as player card designs, may change. The company also points out that it is planning “large-scale maintenance” to handle the license upgrade for the “new version” of the game. As for changes to existing players within the game’s rosters, Konami states that those that are removed will be replaced with in-game items of similar value.

