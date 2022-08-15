end of the telenovela Oscar no Fla and imbroglio involving CR7

The national and international soccer ball market remains agitated, with speculation and outcomes amid the transfer window around the world.

In Brazil, Flamengo stands out. The carioca club lives the expectation for Oscar and runs out of time, as the national window still closes today for direct negotiations between the teams — the midfielder belongs to Shanghai Port, from China.

Santos managed to enroll the Venezuelan Soteldo in the BID of the CBF and, with that, the player is free to make his debut in the team. He arrived on loan from Tigres.

In Europe, the website The Athletic reported that Manchester United are willing to release the star Cristiano Ronaldo as long as, in the coming days, they manage to sign a strong forward to replace the Portuguese.

Still in international football, Liverpool’s coach Jurgen Klopp gave a “bit” to Barcelona’s signings. The German said he “does not understand” how the Spaniards, in the midst of recent debts, managed to settle with athletes like Lewandowski and Raphinha.

O UOL Esporte highlights the main news of the day in the ball market. Check out some moves below:

End of the Oscar soap opera

Image: Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Flamengo can still present a final card for Oscar today, deadline of the current transfer window, but the assessment is that the club’s moves have already been significant and worthy of celebration. With four reinforcements coming from Europe, the football department reinforced needy positions and supplied recent departures.

The club already has an agreement with the Brazilian midfielder for weeks, but it depends on the official release of Shanghai Port, from China. The arrival of Oscar would be the “icing on the cake” of the market in 2022. Fla may also try a last move by Wallace, from Udinese.

Willian leaves… and no one enters

Image: Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

The closing of the Brazilian football transfer window confirms that Corinthians will go until the end of the season without a replacement for Willian in the squad. The striker signed the contract termination last week, and the club could not find a spare part.

Corinthians’ major obstacles were two: time and money. The board had been monitoring the ball market for weeks, ever since it learned that Willian wanted to return to Europe, but could not find a way to give Vítor Pereira a replacement for the then number 10.

Soteldo is ready

The attacking midfielder Soteldo, recently signed by Santos, was registered at the CBF IDB today. Thus, the Venezuelan is already available to coach Lisca to make his debut with the shirt of Peixe.

Santos faces the classic against São Paulo, for the Brazilian Championship. The duel is scheduled to take place in Vila Belmiro, at 18:00 (Brasília time) this Sunday. In the last match, the club was overcome by América-MG, 1-0.

More about Santos…

Image: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

Announced on Friday, Gabriel Carabajal arrives to be Santos’ dreamed “midfielder”. Some time ago, coaches Fábio Carille and Fabián Bustos, already out of the club, asked for signings with these characteristics. The coach awarded with the signing, however, is Lisca.

The coach talked about the midfielder’s arrival. “Carabajal fits well in our game model. He’s used to it. They have medium-distance shots, deep balls, construction… There are two players (Soteldo and Carabajal) who will add a lot. We’ll see how they get there”, said Lisca .

Igor Vinícius should stay in São Paulo

São Paulo and Igor Vinicius are on the way to renewing their contract for three years, until December 2025. Club and player have practically laid the groundwork for the new bond and the expectation is for signing this week, possibly between tomorrow (16) and Wednesday (17). ).

Between comings and goings, club and player are now lined up for a renewal. Initially, São Paulo’s proposal did not please the player and the possibility of leaving was real, as the side has a bond until December and could already sign a pre-contract. However, in recent weeks, the parties have moved closer on their intended values ​​in a new three-year contract.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future

Image: David Bustamante/Getty

Erik ten Hag, Manchester United coach, is willing to allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave, according to “The Athletic”. However, the release of shirt seven would be directly linked to the arrival of a new striker in the squad.

In the next round of the Premier League, striker Anthony Martial should reappear among the related after treating an injury. However, the Red Devils keep an eye on the market and see Álvaro Morata as an option. In addition to the Spaniard, the club has sounded out the possibility of signing Jamie Vardy, but Leicester are reluctant to release a club legend. The name of Raúl de Tomás, from Espanyol, was also speculated.

Klopp didn’t understand…

Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool manager, commented on Barcelona’s performance in the transfer window. In an interview with “Kicker”, the German says he doesn’t understand how the Catalan club managed to sign big names like Lewandowski and Raphinha. “I don’t understand for several reasons. If you tell me I don’t have money, then I don’t spend anything. It happened twice with my credit card, but fortunately it’s been a few years. I’m seeing it as a football fan, I don’t understand,” he said. .

Despite the economic crisis, the Catalan club acted strongly in the market in search of signings. Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Koundé cost more than 150 million euros (about R$777 million). O UOL Esporte explained the maneuvers carried out by Barça to get the reinforcements