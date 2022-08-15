Ended? Here’s Why Fans Believe Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Have Ended Their Engagement – Monet

+



Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

After the unexpected breakup of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, the internet is convinced that another hot couple in show business is about to split: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. And all because of their social media.

This mistrust from fans of the 36-year-old actress and the 32-year-old singer has been taking over the web around the beginning of this month. Where before the two celebrities were constantly posting photos together on their Instagram, now they seem to be focusing on “solo” content – the last time Megan posted a photo with her fiancé was on May 25, and the most recent portrait of MGK with her beloved date June 28th.

For many fans, this online behavior of the two celebrities could be an indication that their relationship is not going well:

“And Megan Fox hasn’t posted a photo on Instagram of her with MGK since May 25th. What is happening to true love in this world? Is happiness dead?

“MGK hasn’t posted a picture with Megan in almost a month and normally I wouldn’t see more of this but I feel like he always posts something with her so this is weird”

“Not to shout, but MGK and Megan ‘Thee’ Fox are next [a se separar]”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have yet to comment on the split rumors, however. It’s also worth noting that the musician is currently busy touring Europe; he has shows scheduled in 14 different cities until October 12th, according to his official site. The so-called Mainstream Sellout Tour was announced in March, and began its sequence of performances in the United States on June 8.

Megan Fox is involved in three different films: ‘Johnny & Clyde’, ‘The Expendables 4’ and ‘Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin’. The latter two are expected to be released in 2023.

The actress and singer met on the set of the movie ‘Midnight on Switchgrass’, and announced their relationship in June 2020. They have been engaged since last January.