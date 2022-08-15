Fargo, Big Sky, Everybody Hates Chris and more

It seems that the series world doesn’t take a vacation and, so that you are aware of everything that is going on, we continue to bet on short news, and this week we have news from fargo, A Man in Full, Big Sky, Everybody Hates Chris (yes, you read it right!), among others!

Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Lamorne Morris (new girl) and Richa Moorjani (Never Have I Ever) are the most recently confirmed names in the 5th season of fargo, joining Jon Hamm, Juno Temple and Jennifer Jason Leigh. The characters of the new additions are Gator Tillman, Witt Farr and Indira Olmstead, respectively, but no further information was revealed.

Jamie Clayton was promoted to the cast of The L Word: Generation Qseries that will also receive Margaret Cho (Drop Dead Diva), Joey Lauren Adams (Still the King) and Joanna Cassidy (Too Old to Die Young) as special guests. Rosie O’Donnell and Laurel Holloman, who previously made guest appearances on the series, will also return. Season 3 premieres on November 20th.

Rosanna Arquette (What About Brian) and Rex Linn (Young Sheldon) will join the cast of Season 3 of Big Sky. In a recurring role, the actress will play Virginia, or “Gigi”, the charismatic mother of Jenny (Katheryn Winnick). She has a peculiar ability: to charm anyone she meets in her path and then disappear without a trace, a skill she has perfected in her career as a con artist, and Jenny was used in her schemes throughout her childhood. Linn will play Buck, the husband of Sunny Barnes (Reba McEntire). Fiction thus imitates reality, as the actor and McEntire also form an off-screen couple.

A Man in Fulla new Netflix miniseries based on the Tom Wolfe novel of the same title, has seven new cast members: Lucy Liu (Why Women Kill) William Jackson Harper (The Good Place), Tom Pelphrey (ozark), Aml Ameen (Sense8), Sarah Jones (For All Mankind), Jon Michael Hill (elementary) and Chanté Adams (A League of Their Own). The story follows Charlie Croker (Jeff Daniels), a real estate mogul who, after suddenly declaring bankruptcy, is forced to defend his empire from those who try to take advantage of his misfortune..

Diego Luna (Narcos: Mexico) and Gael Garcia Bernal (Mozart in the Jungle) will be the protagonists of La Maquina, a Spanish-language Hulu drama miniseries. The plot revolves around a boxer (García Bernal) whose days as a professional are coming to an end. However, his agent (Luna) gives him one last chance to win a title. However, to reach the night of combat, they must navigate a mysterious force from the underworld.

Jason Isaacs (Good Sam) will play Cary Grant in a new biographical series about the Hollywood star for the streaming ITVX. In four chapters, Archie will tell the story of Grant’s life, from his humble beginnings in the UK to the man he has become. Grant was known for being a charismatic person with a sense of humor. He died in 1986, aged 82, leaving behind a career that includes films such as suspicion, To Catch a Thief and charade.

Paramount+ has announced more cast members for Sexy Beasta prequel to the British film: Stephen Moyer (The Gifted), James McArdle (Mare of Easttown), Emun Elliot (Guilt), Sarah Greene (Normal People), Tamsin Greig (episodes), Eliza Bennett (Dynasty), Clea Martin (Hanna), Nicholas Nunn (The Victim), John Dagleish (The Third Day), Robbie Gee (The Fades), Paul Kaye (The Stranger), Lex Shrapnel (Infinity), Cally Lawrence (People Just Do Nothing), David Kennedy (Hollyoaks), Nitin Ganatra (EastEnders) and Alice Bailey Johnsonwho recently appeared on an episode of This Is Going to Hurt.

Lewis Pullman (Outer Range), Aja Naomi King (How to Get Away With Murder), Stephanie Koenig (The Offer), Patrick Walker (gaslit), Thomas Mann (Chariot), Kevin Sussman (The Big Bang Theory) and Beau Bridges (mosaic) will be part of the cast of Lessons in Chemistrythe Apple TV+ series that will star Brie Larson.