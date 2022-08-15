Ferraresi arrives in São Paulo and Ceni already imagines fittings

Nahuel Ferraresi, Venezuelan defender, will be presented today in São Paulo and already has great chances to enter the field in the next game of the Tricolor, in the Brazilian Championship, against Santos – next Sunday (21). The 23-year-old athlete was announced on Saturday (13) and will stay at the club until June 2023 on loan.

After the 3-0 victory over Red Bull Bragantino, coach Rogério Ceni was already talking about how he intends to use the reinforcement. “He’s a player who has a style of play that I like, he’s snatch and build. He plays in any of the three roles, both spare and side – in any of them – although I think he has more ease on the right”, said the coach.

The athlete is an important reinforcement since the tricolor defense does not have Arboleda, still recovering from injury, and has only Diego Costa, Léo and Miranda — in addition to the base players Luizão and Beraldo. The most experienced of the group, Miranda, in the last match of São Paulo, had to be replaced after feeling pain. In addition, he was not a starter until Arboleda tore the ligaments in his left ankle.

With the new reinforcement, the coach again has the option of setting up a defense with a line of three defenders without resorting to the youth of the base. Thus, the sides gain space – mainly Igor Vinicius, who was praised by Ceni last Sunday. “He becomes important offensively. He can make some game-building mistakes, but when he arrives, he comes with a lot of strength to support”, he argued.

Another who can win a chance is Nahuel Bustos. Mainly because of the short break between the first leg of the Copa do Brasil against América-MG, this Thursday (18), and the classic on Sunday (22) against Santos. “I hope they [Bustos e Ferraresi] can start playing. Let’s take the opportunity to do some more work until they understand the game system.”

The Argentine arrived at São Paulo on the 5th. Despite mentioning the athlete, Rogério Ceni did not specify how he intends to use him in the classic. It is worth remembering that both will not be able to play for the Copa do Brasil, as well as Felipe Alves and Marcos Guilherme. Of the signings this window, only midfielder Giuliano Galoppo will be able to play. On the other hand, there are no impediments to playing the Sul-Americana and Brasileirão.