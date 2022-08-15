Financial situation blocks search for athletes in Europe

Since the beginning of the current season it is clear that Atlético-MG would not go to the market to invest in players with links to other clubs. Proof of this is that most athletes who arrived in 2022 were free on the market or about to have their contracts terminated, without the need to negotiate rights. In recent weeks, the names of midfielder Rafinha Alcântara, from PSG, and striker Paulinho, from Bayer Leverkusen, were linked to the alvinegro club, but the deal did not evolve precisely because of the club’s financial situation, considered delicate.

At a press conference in Cidade do Galo last Friday (12), football director Rodrigo Caetano confirmed that there was a consultation with the two athletes, but that the fact that the players still have longer contracts prevented progress in this transfer window. , which ends today (15).

“They are two big names. Both have ties to their clubs and, for a name like that to have a chance, only if it had an agreement, it was free or termination of contract – it is neither one case nor the other. It is unlikely that this will happen. in that window”, said the manager.

After the elimination in the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, questions about possible signings continued around the club, which in this window announced the return of defender Jemerson and forwards Alan Kardec, Pedrinho and Pavón.

Caetano also highlighted the difficulties that the club faces in terms of competitiveness in the market due to the financial restructuring the club is going through. Therefore, Atlético’s strategy is to try to excel in the payment of players’ salaries, but not to invest in millionaire signings.

“Our financial situation is very delicate, it always has been, and our business – at least carried out since I’ve been here – is much more with athletes at the end of their contract, low-cost athletes. What we often manage to compete with others clubs is in the remuneration. This is a fact. But this has to be very clear, because otherwise it generates an expectation that we will not be able to achieve”, he added.