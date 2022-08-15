First episode of Tales of The Walking Dead leaks online

The 1st season of Tales of The Walking Dead premiered on Sunday (14) but the AMCin an attempt to attract more subscribers to its streaming service, released episode 1 – S01E01: “Evie/Joe” – three days earlier on AMC+. The result? The episode ended up leaking on the internet.

This is not the first time the universe of The Walking Dead has its episodes – or information about them – distributed on the internet ahead of time. We don’t need to go far, all episodes of the last year of the mother series were also leaked as they were made available a few days before their TV release.

It is important to remember that the The Walking Dead BR does not encourage piracy, but we always need to inform you when it happens. As anxious as you may be, be sure to support the launch in Brazil and, consequently, the work of the actors and producers when the episode officially airs.

Tales of the Walking Dead will bring 6 original and independent stories, focused on new characters and also from the main series within the world taken over by Zombies.

SEASON 1 SYNOPSIS

The plot of each episode of Tales of the Walking Dead will delve even deeper into the mythology and universe created during The Walking Dead’s eleven seasons and bring as-yet-unknown points of view into navigating this new dystopian world. From a woman in denial about the gravity of the situation with the dead to a scientist trying to study their behavior patterns, Tales of the Walking Dead presents absurd and extreme situations where people must face their limits and commit atrocities to survive in this violent new universe and assassin.

Other productions are also on the way, Isle of the Deadspin off focused on Negan Smith (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) is scheduled to premiere in 2023, and a spin off (still untitled) that would previously be focused on Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), which will now only have Daryl as the protagonist, are productions confirmed by AMC.