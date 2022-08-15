Friday on TV: “The Maid”, urgencies and revolutionary pom poms | TV

MOVIE THEATER

Judy & Punch – Love and Revenge

AMC, 10:13 pm

England, mid-seventeenth century. Judy (Mia Wasikowska) and Punch (Damon Herriman) created a puppet show that became a hit. Life is going well for them until his alcoholism causes a tragedy so great that it awakens in her an uncontrollable desire for revenge. Mirrah Foulkes makes her directorial debut with this dark comedy.

the maid

RTP2, 22:58

thriller erotica by South Korean Park Chan-wook, based on a novel by British writer Sarah Waters. In the 1930s, Korea was subjugated to Japan. Sook-Hee is hired as a maid for Hideko, a young Japanese orphan who is the sole heiress to a large fortune and who is tutored by an authoritarian and domineering uncle. Sook-Hee is not there by chance: she is allied with Fujiwara, a con artist who plans to win Hideko’s heart, marry her and send her to an asylum. Everything changes when the friendship between the two girls turns into something more.

Transcendence – The New Intelligence

Fox, 00:27

Directed by Wally Pfister (known for his cinematography on Christopher Nolan films), a techno-thriller on artificial intelligence, which explores the ethical and social implications of the possibility of transferring human consciousness to a machine. Johnny Depp, Paul Bettany, Rebecca Hall and Morgan Freeman take the lead roles.

The Best Offer

RTP1, 1h22

Virgili Oldman is a famous multi-millionaire art collector obsessed with the female body. One day, he receives a call from a young heiress of a colossal family heritage, asking him to assess her collection. Virgili will find an artistic paradise, but also a strange woman who will change her existence forever. With script and direction by Giuseppe Tornatore, a romantic film about love and its representations, with Geoffrey Rush, Donald Sutherland and Jim Sturgess in the cast.

DOCUMENTARIES

The Daughters of the Sexual Revolution

TVCine Edition, 10pm

Dana Adam Shapiro, nominated for an Oscar thanks to Murderball – Combat Spirit, makes this documentary about the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders – “a story of pompoms, freedom and patriotism”, announces the synopsis. The success and phenomenon generated by cheerleading is framed by the impact of the sexual revolution, with a focus on Suzanne Mitchell, the woman who led the group between 1976 and 1989.

911: Crisis Center

AMC Break, 10pm

Premiere of a documentary series that goes behind the scenes of an emergency center of the North American service, to give an account of the challenges faced daily by those who work there. In a role that requires calm and presence of mind in the face of the endless list of calls that need to be answered and forwarded, the pressure is immense and constant. The 16 episodes are released on Fridays, in doses of four at a time.

SERIES

Bruno Aleixo’s Film

SIC Radical, 2h53

First episode of the miniseries version of the film that transposed to the cinema the comic character who looks like a mix between a dog and an ewok. Directed and written by João Moreira and Pedro Santo (its creators), it features Fernando Alvim, David Chan Cordeiro, João Lagarto, Adriano Luz, Manuel Mozos, Rogério Samora and Gonçalo Waddington.

CHILD

The Addams Family 2 (V. Orig.)

TVCine Top, 9:30 pm

Second chapter of the animated film adaptation of Charles Addams’ eccentric and morbidly funny characters, again with Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan directing. This time, Morticia and Gomez are frustrated: the kids are so focused on technology that they barely show up for dinner. It is then that they decide to join the clan for a trip aboard the old campervan. Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron and Chloë Grace Moretz voice the original version. In the Portuguese dubbing (tomorrow, at 11:55 am) Filomena Cautela, Renato Godinho, Sónia Tavares and FF are heard.