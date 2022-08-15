Fusion energy advances and is closer to becoming a reality

Plasma flowing from ball, illustration.

Fusion manages to generate a lot of energy just from water;

Processes is the same as in the Sun;

Scientists are also exploring the use of fusion for weapons.

On August 8, 2021, 192 laser beams pumped an amount of energy greater than the entire US electrical grid into a small golden capsule, managing to ignite, albeit for a fraction of a second, the same thermonuclear fire that burn in the sun.

This fusion energy experiment was carried out by the National Ignition Facility at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California and has been detailed in three new scientific papers, published in Physical Review Letters and Physical Review E.

According to the texts, the researchers managed to reach the “ignition” moment, one of the crucial steps to prove that controlled nuclear fusion is a viable method of generating energy. Still, the 2021 results are still far from signifying the existence of a practical fusion reactor.

The nuclear fusion process involves the fusion of two chemical elements, usually isotopes of hydrogen, into helium. This process releases enormous amounts of energy, and is the same as what happens to generate light in stars, like the Sun.

A fusion plant would be able to produce abundant energy using only hydrogen from water as fuel, and releasing only helium as waste. Unlike nuclear fission, which normally uses uranium-235, there is no risk of reactor meltdowns or radiation leaks.

Controlling a fusion reaction long enough to generate energy has eluded scientists and engineers for decades. Several experiments and reactor designs have failed to reach the “ignition” point, where the energy released in the fusion reaction is greater than the amount of energy needed to generate and sustain that reaction.

Keep reading

The August 8, 2021 experiment required 1.9 megajoules of energy in the form of ultraviolet lasers, managing to generate a reaction that released about 70% of the energy put into the experiment. The output, in other words, was over a quadrillion watts of power, even though it was released for just a tiny fraction of a second.

“The record shot was a major scientific advance in fusion research, which establishes that fusion ignition in the lab is possible at NIF,” said Omar Hurricane, chief scientist for the inertial confinement fusion program at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, in communicated.

However, subsequent attempts to try to replicate the experiment have only reached a range of 400 to 700 kilojoules, leading some researchers to suggest that the National Ignition Facility project is a technical dead end. “I think they should call it a success and stop,” physicist and former US Naval Research Laboratory laser fusion researcher Stephen Bodner told Nature.

The newly published studies reveal that researchers at the National Ignition Facility are willing to continue with their train of thought. The institution received about US$3.5 billion to build and manage, more than US$2 billion more than expected. The project is also late in proving that ignition is possible, as the initial deadline for this was the year 2012.

This, however, can be explained by the large scope of research carried out at the facilities. Scientists are not only focused on developing fusion power plants, but also on the military use of technology.

“We are operating in a regime that no researchers have accessed since the end of the nuclear tests,” Hurricane said. “It’s an incredible opportunity to expand our knowledge as we continue to progress.”