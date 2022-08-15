Getting sick early is good, say human hygiene experts

Everyone has heard that it’s good for a child to play in the sandbox or put safe objects in their mouth. All this causes her to develop antibodies to fight bacteria and other microorganisms in the future. Therefore, some infectious disease experts say that it can be healthy to be exposed to infectious agents at times. Does this mean that too much hygiene is bad? Understand.

To what extent can hygiene be harmful?

There is a maxim in life that says that “everything taken in excess tends to be bad”. Thinking about it, it is possible to deduce that even hygiene can have a limit to be considered 100% healthy. It is not for nothing that some diseases in the past were considered diseases of rich people.

The British journal of homeopathy of 1872 even commented that “Hay fever is considered an aristocratic disease, and there can be no doubt about it.” Hay fever is a generic term for seasonal allergies to pollen and other airborne irritants, nowadays it is better known as allergic rhinitis.

With this idea that hay fever was an aristocratic disease, British scientists were on the right track in claiming that a little less hygiene can be good for your health. After all, the aristocracy was isolated in cleaner places and without much contact with irritating agents, which made “hay fever” be contracted more aggressively.

Human evolution faced more dangerous agents

It should be noted that primitive men lived in much more inhospitable environments than civilized human beings. The body’s defenses were forged on the basis of excessive contact with every type of microorganism that could exist on Earth.

Of course, hygiene measures are also evolutionary processes that make people live longer. Some of them are indispensable for survival, as has become evident during the current health crisis.

However, when the hygiene compulsion becomes almost hysteria, it tends to be harmful. Men and women need to be exposed to some diseases for the body to function at its best.

Organism can react severely when not trained

The percentage of children in the United States with food allergies increased by 50% from 1997 to 2011, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The jump in skin allergies was 69% during that time, leaving 12.5% ​​of American children with eczema and other irritations.

Food and respiratory allergies increased in parallel with income level. More money, which typically correlates with higher education, means more allergy risk. This may reflect differences in who reports such allergies, but it also stems from differences in the environment.

Specialists say that one of the problems lies in the low exposure of the organism to the elements that will train it to be more efficient.