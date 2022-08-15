Godzilla vs Kong | Sequel synopsis appears on Australian website

A synopsis for the new sequel to the giant monster movie, Godzilla vs Kong has been revealed in an unusual way. The synopsis appeared on the official Australian government website.

King Kong must take on a defensive role protecting his home from others Kaiju following Godzilla vs Kongaccording to the Australian government.

Check out the official Australian government statement regarding the sequence of Godzilla vs Kong below:

“The long-awaited sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is the latest international blockbuster to be filmed in Australia, with the production expected to receive $16 million in funding under the Australian Government’s successful $540 million Rental Incentive. was originally posted on the Australian government website in March, and recently rediscovered on social media. “The fifth film in the MonsterVerse franchise will see Kong defend Earth from the unusual and dangerous creatures that threaten their new home.”

The film is expected to employ more than 500 locals in its cast and crew, as well as more than 700 Australian extras, injecting more than $119 million into the country’s economy. Godzilla vs Kongreleased in 2021, was also filmed in Australia in south east Queensland.

In an age where monsters roam the Earth, humanity fights for its survival when Godzilla and Kong come on a collision course. The two greatest forces of nature will fight a spectacular battle that will decide the future of the planet. And when Monarch embarks on a secret mission to discover the origins of these two titans, a conspiracy begins to have them exterminated, and this time, for good.

The main cast brought Alexander Skarsgard (The Legend of Tarzan), Rebecca Hall (Dangerous attraction), Eiza Gonzalez (In Rhythm of Escape), Jessica Henwick (Iron fist), Millie Bobby Brown (Godzilla II), Kyle Chandler (Godzilla II), and Demian Bichir (The Nun).