Goodbye, Nubank: after causing the wrath of customers and with Anitta’s “exit”, purple should make a loss again — analyst reveals cheap “banking” action that beats fintech

After transforming NuConta into something similar to savings – which caused revolt in some customers of the purple – and with the departure of Anitta from the fintech board, Nubank today discloses the results of the second quarter. And, according to the Bloomberg consensus, more damage is to come.

In a post on our Instagram page, we reveal how big the purple ‘hole’ should be in the second half and show what to expect from the stock, which has already plummeted by almost 60% in 12 months. See below and take the opportunity to follow us there (click here).

Thus, you receive daily investment insights that can put good money in your pocket, real-time market analyzes that are decisive for your investments and the opinion of the largest analysts and managers in Brazil consulted by our special reporters. Check it out just below the box or read on to find out which ‘bancão’ can beat the purple one.

The action of the ‘bancão’ that can put Nubank to eat dust and is extremely cheap

In an exclusive video for the Seu Dinheiro Youtube channel, Empiricus stock analyst Larissa Quaresma reveals: Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), which is already up 53% in the year, manages to beat Nubank and has an extremely cheap action.

In the video below, she still talks about the ETF that bets on the fall of Bitcoin and also points the way for those who intend to retire early. Check it out below:

See also – Nubank turned into savings? Check out 3 lace accounts that still pay 100% of the CDI since the 1st day, different from the purple one

While Nubank provokes the wrath of customers after changing the income account and forcing users to wait a month to receive the 100% yield of the CDI, our special reporter prepared a video that shows 3 other accounts that still pay this amount since the first day. That is, you do not have to wait 30 days to receive. Find out below:

Anitta ‘abandoned’ Nubank’s board: find out why the singer announced her departure from the position at fintech

In a post on our Instagram page, we talked about Anitta’s departure from the board of the digital bank and revealed the reason behind it. Find out below and take the opportunity to follow us there (just click here):