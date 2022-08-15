Goodbye, Samsung? Top-of-the-line phones will have chips made only by TSMC in 2023, says rumor

O Ice Universea popular technology industry leaker, believes that TSMC will have no competition in the manufacture of chips for top-of-the-line cell phones in 2023. In a post on his Twitter last Sunday (14), the leaker criticized the casting process of the largest rival of the Taiwanese foundry, Samsung. In the words of the informant, cell phones that use processors manufactured by the company have a “disastrous experience”, causing the entire industry to abandon South Korean services to migrate to TSMC. Still, it is added that not even Samsung will use its technology for the Galaxy S23, its next top of the line.

Remember, buy mobile phones in the last two years, do not buy any mobile phones with Samsung process, it will be a disastrous experience, thankfully, all Android flagships next year will use TSMC process, including the S23 series — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 15, 2022

Although the publication does not specify the reasons, the phenomenon can be justified by looking at the big leap in performance from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (manufactured by Samsung) to the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (manufactured by TSMC). Despite using an identical configuration of cores, the new chip proves to be faster and more efficient than the original version. This could mean that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the next generation of Qualcomm’s most advanced chipset, will dominate the high-end cellphone market by “devouring” the market share that would belong to Exynos in 2023. According to analysts, 70% of Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra units are sold with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Some may wonder — what will MediaTek look like? The Taiwanese announced its flagship, the Dimensity 9000, with TSMC’s N4 manufacturing process, proving that its chip is capable of outperforming the competition. On the other hand, the company is not as popular globally as Qualcomm.

















This reiterates that the North American manufacturer will still have dominance in this segment, despite the general market still being led by MediaTek. Despite its efforts — such as building a factory in Brazil — Samsung could see Exynos’ share melt away throughout 2023, as it could be limited to its mid-range phones. What is your opinion on this? Comment below!

