Google’s new website helps children who are learning to read

“Read Along” is an Android app that helps children learn languages ​​and was developed by Google. This app has already helped thousands of babies around the world. Now a beta version for browsers has been developed. Find out how this site works and how it can help children who are learning to read!

Google’s new website

The new site works in a very simple and didactic way, but to access it, you need to log in to Google. This step is important for those responsible for the child to monitor their use and learning. It will also be necessary for parents to choose the languages ​​– between English, Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Spanish and Portuguese – that they want their child to practice.

With over a thousand illustrated stories and word games, the website also has different reading levels that parents can choose from. After opening a story, for example, the child will start reading it aloud. The device must have a microphone to capture the audio. As the site has a virtual assistant, Diya, throughout the process the little one will receive real-time feedback to correct or congratulate him.

Click here to view the website.

how the website works

As the reading is done, the words are highlighted in blue, however when the reading is done incorrectly, the words will be underlined in red. By clicking on the mispronounced words, Diya will pronounce each of them correctly.

Read Along seeks to develop reading skills and confidence to read aloud in children. This, in application format, has already reached more than 30 million young people around the world since its launch in 2019. Its new browser format will further expand this reach and allow greater accessibility for people with visual impairments.

However, the beta version for now can only be accessed from a few browsers, namely Chrome, Firefox and Edge. Google promises that, soon, other browsers – including Safari, the read alone also has its version per app.