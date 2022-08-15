HBO Max withdraws movies and series from its catalog amid controversy

Recently, it was officially announced by Warner Bros. Pictures that the unreleased feature film focused on the figure of Batgirl had been cancelled. And in the midst of the reasons that led the film studio to give up on the project, HBO Max subscribers began to notice that some streaming original productions were also leaving the catalog.

Without much explanation, the movies Charm City Kings (2020), An American Pickle (2020), superintelligence (2020), Locked Down (2021), moonshot (2022) and house party (2022) were no longer available, as were the series Vinyl, Camping, Mrs. Fletcher, Run and Here and Now.

Exclusively in Brazil, some content has also disappeared, as is the case of programs astral journey and Sandy+Chef.

Scene from An American Pickle, starring Seth Rogen. (HBO Max/Playback)Source: HBO Max

According to the findings of Variety, the removals took place quietly and appear to be in line with a strategic choice on the part of company executives, including David Zaslav, current CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, the company that owns the streaming platform.

There are even rumors that indicate an attempt to license some original content by the WBD after the productions were broadcast and their performances were shown to the public. Thus, investments could have a more immediate financial return.

Crisis on HBO Max? Learn more about titles removed from the platform

Although many have already noticed that the streaming catalog has some gaps, officially, HBO Max has not yet issued any statement on the matter.

In addition, it is worth remembering that many original projects that were underway in different markets around the world, such as Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Holland and even Brazil, are paralyzed until further notice.

Despite this, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. Studios argued, through a note, that the commitment to these markets remains unshakable.

In general terms, in the midst of all these negotiations, the consumer public is the loser, who could take advantage of their streaming subscription to watch the movies. In this context, superintelligencefor example, which consists of a dystopian comedy starring Melissa McCarthy, Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor, has an uncertain future in terms of distribution.

The same happens with An American Picklefrom filmmakers Brandon Trost and Dylan Meyer, which starred Seth Rogen, and the remake of house partywhose cast includes the participation of Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Anne Hathaway and Chris Rock.

Let’s wait for news!