He doesn’t stop! Ezra Miller is now accused of harassing a woman in Germany

Ezra Miller it looks like a locomotive without brakes, it doesn’t stop working and there are always new complaints. Involved in a series of controversies, each day the artist’s name is in some negative headline. This time, a victim confesses to having been harassed by the star.

The case happened to a woman, who preferred not to reveal her full name for privacy reasons. Nadia says that after a warm two-year friendship with Miller, mostly via text message, the actor came to his Berlin apartment late at night in February 2022 at his invitation.

It’s worth noting that they haven’t seen each other since they had a consensual sexual encounter in 2020. But after a friendly interaction, Miller’s mood changed dramatically when she told him they weren’t allowed to smoke inside her house. This change generated some unexpected attitudes.

“I asked him to go out like 20 times, maybe more. He started insulting me. I’m a ‘transphobic piece of shit’. I am a ‘Nazi’. It became so, so stressful for me. He would walk around my house, looking at everything, touching everything, scattering tobacco leaves on the floor. It felt disgusting and very intrusive.”said the woman.

After begging, Nadia said she finally convinced Miller to leave as soon as she called the police. The incident left her deeply disturbed. Although she is sure that she never felt at risk of sexual assault that night in her apartment, she believed that Ezra “could somehow physically attack me”.

What are you thinking of all this involving the actor?

