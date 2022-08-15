Honda ‘takes the tram walking’ in reinforcement announcement, expresses desire to see a new Japanese in Botafogo and provokes reactions from fans

star of Botafogo in the unfortunate 2020 season, midfielder Keisuke Honda answered one tweet the club on Monday night (8/15) which was part of the striker’s pre-announcement Junior Santos as a reinforcement of Glorioso.

Due to Júnior Santos arriving at Botafogo on loan from a Japanese club, Sanfrecce Hiroshima, communication alvinegra published on Twitter, minutes before the official announcement, two emojis: a pen and a Japanese flag. The publication caught the attention of Honda, a follower of the club on the social network to this day.

“I’ll be happy if you sign a Japanese player 🔥“, wrote the ex-shirt 4 of the Fogão.

Honda’s response yielded many reactions from Botafogo, including some influencers. The majority of posts did not show much nostalgia, but there were also those who sent messages of affection to the Japanese.

🐦 See the post and some reactions from Botafogo below:

I will be glad if you sign with a Japanese player 🔥 — Keisuke Honda (@kskgroup2017) August 15, 2022

Yeah, because the one we hired didn’t play anything… — BFR THOUSAND GRAU ★彡 (@bfrmilgrau) August 15, 2022

Because Keisuke Honda himself… He didn’t play! — For the Passion of Botafogo ★彡 (@Oficial_PPB) August 15, 2022

Your story was supposed to be different 😔💔 — João Guilherme (@ojoaogmatos) August 15, 2022

I wish it were you Hondinha. You would do really well on that team. 🔥🔥 — Cristiano (@TianoDuarte) August 15, 2022

The desire to curse you is great, but the truth is that you were one more wronged. Too bad you played out of position on that horrible team. — Ruan Dantas (@Ruandantas21) August 15, 2022

I would be even more if it was you 🔥 — Isabella ★彡 (@IsabellaTelles) August 15, 2022