For nearly ten years, How I Met Your Mother hid from fans who the mother of Ted Mosby’s (Josh Radnor) children was. Many thought it could be Robin Scherbatsky (Cobie Smulders), but in the end, the mother was the girl with the yellow umbrella, Tracy McConnell (Cristin Milioti).

How I Met Your Mother Ending Almost Was With Another “Mom”

Recently, the show’s producers confirmed that another character in the series was almost the mother of Teddy’s children. According to them, Victoria would be a mother.

Yae Miko is perfect in Genshin Impact cosplay

“That was the plan all along,” commented How I Met Your Mother screenwriter Craig Thomas in an interview with CBS News.

What the writers apparently didn’t know is that the series would be a huge success and they would have to look to fit in another season. That way, it wouldn’t end up in the eighth, but in the ninth.

“We really had an eight-year plan. It ended up being nine years,” says How I Met Your Mother screenwriter Carter Bays.

Victoria was introduced to the series in the first season, during Stuart and Claudia’s wedding. Since then, Teddy dated several other characters until he met Victoria in season eight and ended the arc for good, to finally find the mother of his children.

The How I Met Your Mother series has nine seasons and is available on Amazon Prime Video. Subscribing to the platform starts at R$9.90 per month.

Percy Jackson: Filming Begins in June 2022

God of War: Ragnarok – Release Date May Have Been Leaked

Did you like the news?