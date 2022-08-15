How the World Cup helped fight slavery in Qatar

× Photo: reproduction

As soon as the Qatar was chosen, in 2010, to be the headquarters of the next world Cup of football, which starts in November of this yearhuman rights organizations started a campaign against slavery institutionalized in this country and in many other Middle Eastern and African nations, recalls the Crusoe.

“In Oman, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon and Jordan, there is a system known as kafala (sponsorship), in which workers are recruited for a long period and cannot change jobs before the end of the contract, without authorization from the employer. . As they are totally dependent on the employer and cannot even leave the country without their permission, this favors forced labor.”

“Among those who submit to this system there are many Indians, Nepalese, Filipinos, Kenyans and Egyptians. ‘These migrant workers, upon arriving in the country to work, end up trapped in a trap, which facilitates their exploitation’, says the Lebanese May Romans, Middle East researcher at Amnesty International. ‘When we learned that Qatar would host the World Cup, we took the opportunity to put pressure on the government to improve working conditions’.”

