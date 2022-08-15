How to check if CadÚnico’s data is updated by the app?

Those enrolled in CadÚnico must update the data every two years or whenever there is any change in their family nucleus.

The Single Registry for Social Programs of the federal government (CadÚnico) provides low-income families with access to government assistance programs. Thus, those enrolled must update the data every two years or whenever there is any change in their family nucleus.

The Cadastro Único app (available for Android and iOS) is one of the tools available so that registered families can check if the data is up to date. Thus, on the platform, beneficiaries can also find out if they are undergoing an Investigation or Cadastral Review and how they should proceed to regularize their data.

cadastral update

Therefore, whoever is summoned to investigate and review data must go to a Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS) or to a service center in the Municipality’s Single Registry.

“The cadastral update is essential to ensure the quality of the data and ensure that the information recorded in the Single Registry is always in accordance with the reality of the families. Social programs such as Auxílio Brasil, the Benefício de Prestação Continuada (BPC), the Social Electricity Tariff (TSEE) and the ID Jovem require that the registration is up to date so that families can receive the benefits”explains a note from the Ministry of Citizenship.

In addition, failure to update the Cadastro Único may lead to the suspension of the benefit and subsequent cancellation. Thus, if the records are not regularized, as of July 2023, families can be excluded from the Single Registry.

Which social programs use CadÚnico?

In summary, there are several assistance programs of the federal government that use CadÚnico as a basis for the selection of beneficiaries:

Water for everyone;

Retirement for low-income people;

Brazil Aid;

Emergency aid;

Dry bag;

Bolsa Verde – Support Program for Environmental Conservation;

Social Charter;

Elderly Card;

Green and Yellow House;

Credit Installation;

Promotion – Promotion Program for Rural Productive Activities;

Exemption from Fees in Public Tenders;

Free pass for people with disabilities;

Pro Young Teen;

Literate Brazil Program;

Brazil Affectionate Program;

Cistern Program;

Program for the Eradication of Child Labor – PETI​;

National Land Credit Program;

National Agrarian Reform Program;

Social Electricity Tariff;

Popular Telephone;

Gas voucher.

