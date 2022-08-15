How to recover your progress in Candy Crush

Recover your Candy Crush progress it’s a simple task. The level may suddenly disappear if you switch phones or have mistakenly logged out of your in-game account for Android and iPhone (iOS).

Fortunately, you can restore your progress using a social network linked to your King account (the company that develops the game), or via your registered email. Next, learn in the tutorial how to recover progress in candy Crush Saga.

How to recover my Candy Crush account

Open the Candy Crush Saga app on Android or iPhone; Tap on “Recover my progress”; On the next screen, select an account access method (email, Facebook, Google or Apple); Authorize the app in the selected method. You will see the photo and name used in your previous account; Tap the “X” button in the upper right corner; Back on the home screen, tap “Play”.

How to recover progress in Candy Crush (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

Ready. Once you’re back in the game, the app will show you the levels you’ve previously completed, recovering your Candy Crush progress.

Can I recover my progress on other King games?

Yup. In this tutorial, we use Candy Crush Saga as an example, which is the most popular version of the match-the-candy game. However, you can use the same walkthrough for other games from the developer, such as Candy Crush Soda, Candy Crush Jelly and Candy Crush Friends.

Why can’t I recover my Candy Crush progress?

Make sure the latest version of Candy Crush Saga is installed on your phone. If necessary, update the app from the Google Play Store or App Store.

If you still can’t recover your Candy Crush progress, it could be that you didn’t link your social media or email to your King account. In this case, it will not be possible to go back to the levels saved in the game.

Another alternative is to contact King support and manually report progress that has not been recovered. For that:

Open the Candy Crush saga application on your cell phone; Tap the gear icon in the lower left corner; Tap the question mark button; In the “Highlights” section, open any topic and, at the end of the screen, tap on “Contact us”; Under “Choose a subject”, select the option “Game problem” Under “Choose a secondary subject”, check “Game did not save”; Describe what happened and tap “Send”.

How to contact King to recover progress in Candy Crush (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

From there, just wait until the team behind Candy Crush saga checks if there was a problem with the account and thus recover your game progress.