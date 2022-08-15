“I could call him”; Vampeta leaves the house and asks Paulo Sousa to remove Vitor Pereira’s team starter

Corinthians was defeated once again by Palmeiras in the season. Last Saturday night (13), Timão, with an own goal from Roni, ended up being defeated by the arch-rivals by 1 to 0, at Néo Química Arena and with that parked at 39 points and saw Abel Ferreira’s team for increasing the difference to 9 points. The setback increased not only the pressure of some players but also of the coach Vítor Pereira. On leaving the field, Gaviões charged the squad and asked the team to reverse the situation against Atlético Goianiense next Wednesday (17) for the Copa do Brasil. It is worth remembering that Goiás won the first leg of the most democratic tournament in the country by 2-0, in Goiânia.

Who is in trouble with the team is the commentator Vampeta. In addition to stating that Vitor Pereira should not continue in the team if Timão does not advance to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, the former player detonated Roger Guedes and asked that Yuri Alberto, who is on loan at the São Paulo club until June 2023, leaves the greatest champion of São Paulo.

“It’s not just for today, Corinthians doesn’t attack. Individually you have players there who can decide. William just terminated. That potato, if he is, would be left over for him. And it will be left for some. Not for Cássio, I don’t think for Renato Augusto either, but this protest will be all over the coach. One or another player, maybe Roger Guedes, but the potato is roasting because Corinthians doesn’t play well. Even worse if it doesn’t pass on Wednesday, I played there, I know how Corinthians fans act. The year can end on Wednesday thinking about the title”, said Vampeta, after the defeat of Timão to Palmeiras in the Brasileirão.

“Deserve. If Corinthians doesn’t pass Atlético-GO, it won’t stay for the next season. He is an expensive trainer with reinforcements. Yuri Alberto didn’t take a shot at the goal, he didn’t create opportunities. Paulo Sousa could call him and ask for wine in Portugal”, revealed Vampeta, charging the departure of the newly arrived Timão striker.