“I know he applied for Portuguese citizenship based on his Sephardic Jewish origins. I would advise the Portuguese authorities to try to give Roman Abramovich a DNA test.”

He is one of Vladimir Putin’s pet enemies and one of the personalities who best knows the schemes for doing business in Russia. At the end of the last century, William (Bill) Felix Browder – through his Hermitage Fund – was the largest private investor in the country and a shareholder in strategic companies such as Gazprom. In 2005, the businessman who is the grandson of Earl Browder, former secretary general of the US Communist Party, fell out of favor and was ordered to be expelled, for posing a “threat to Russian national security”. Four years later, after many adventures that involved persecution, blackmail and confiscation of assets, one of his closest collaborators, the young lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, dies in Moscow after 11 months of captivity and torture. Indignant, the millionaire manager starts a quixotic campaign against the Putin regime and becomes a political and anti-corruption activist. The Kremlin responds relentlessly and uses every means at its disposal to hold him accountable for a multitude of crimes. Always in vain. after writing Red alerta bestseller published in 2015, Bill Browder reoffends now with Dirty money (Vowels edition), a book in which he pays homage to Sergei Magnitsky and denounces the way in which the Russian oligarchy “invests” millions in the West. One thriller full of sordid details and fictional-like characters, such as a brilliant, unscrupulous American lawyer and a flamboyant, six-foot-tall blonde model who tries to seduce the author.

One of the most exciting chapters of his new book is titled Diplomatic Bagdescribes the poisoning of Vladimir Kara-Murza, an illustrious Russian opponent, and begins as follows: “That afternoon [de 2015], in London, I was boarding a plane to Lisbon for a family vacation.” Since you don’t refer to the Portuguese capital again, how was your stay?

Unfortunately, I spent the entire time in the hotel room, on the computer and on the phone, trying to save Vladimir Kara-Murza’s life. [que sobreviveu]. I didn’t have the slightest opportunity to take advantage of that stay and returned shortly afterward to London.

Millions of people have read his two books. Bearing in mind the episodes he reports, it is natural that most of them wonder about something very simple: how is Bill Browder still alive?

The Russian Federation government has many ways to kill people. It can be with novitchok, with polonium, with explosives or through traffic accidents. In my case, the idea was to take me back to Moscow, torture me and obtain a forced, false confession so that I would tell them that the Sergei Magnitsky story was all made up. And then making me die a slow death in some prison – maybe like they did with Sergei.

Dirty Money starts right away with what happened to him in Madrid [a Guardia Civil prendeu-o, na primavera de 2018, por haver um alerta vermelho em seu nome – ou seja, um mandado de captura internacional, a pedido da Rússia –, quando ia encontrar-se com o principal procurador anticorrupção espanhol]…

Yes, I was also detained in Geneva, Switzerland. The British government has been pressured on numerous occasions to extradite me. They’ve been trying to find all the legal ways to get me to Russia…

How do you interpret the fact that Russia remains part of Interpol?

It is an organization with many flaws, like the United Nations. It integrates almost every country in the world. Syria, for example, has just been readmitted to Interpol. It seems that nobody wants to distinguish between countries where the rule of law is in force and others. Welcoming criminal states only discredits an organization whose aim is to enforce the law. Moscow and Interpol can blacklist Ukrainian opponents – as they did to me, I stress, eight times – without consequences.

In 2018, at the Helsinki summit, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin reportedly discussed his deportation, with both negotiating his eventual exchange for Russian spies. If Trump returns to the White House in 2024, will his life in the US be at risk again?

When he agreed to turn me in, Trump was being investigated on suspicion of collusion with Russia, in a process led by the FBI. [e após Bill Browder ter deposto no Congresso americano, denunciando ligações entre o Kremlin e colaboradores de Trump]. Of course, I won’t be able to travel to the US if Trump is re-elected President.

What more can you do to avenge the murder of Sergei Magnitsky? Thanks to you, more than 34 countries now have Magnitsky laws [que permitem sancionar e congelar os ativos de quem viola os Direitos Humanos].

It is necessary that there are many more countries with legislation like this – Japan, New Zealand, Switzerland… I am also committed to each of the Member States of the European Union deepening this type of legislation. The EU has a foreign policy that does not work properly, as there are countries like Hungary that, for example, can veto EU sanctions against Russia. Three weeks ago I was in the Czech Republic because the Prague government is going to adopt its own Magnitsky law. I also recently testified in the Irish Parliament; the Dublin government is preparing to do the same. More countries need to take action against all those who violate human rights. The best tribute we can pay to Sergei is to create the conditions so that the murderers do not go unpunished.

Do you think Myanmar’s generals and dictators in general are worried about the Magnitsky laws?

That’s my main mission, to make them really worried. And think twice before giving the order to kill anyone. If that happens, if this is a global process, Sergei Magnitsky and his legacy will save many lives.

In a recent interview, he claimed that Vladimir Putin could run out of money. Do you hold that opinion?

We know that it continues to have a lot of liquidity. Because? It has a daily income of $1 billion, the amount Russia continues to receive from the sale of gas, oil and other energy products. As long as this flow is maintained, you will always be able to dispense with the funds that have been frozen. The only way to change things is to prevent your access to this income. It is in this aspect that some countries play a key role, namely Germany, Italy and other countries that import Russian energy.

Putin must be terrified of his own people. That’s why he arrests and kills all opponents

Does it seem inevitable that, sooner or later, it will stop sending energy to Europe?

I believe it can, but it will also be the end of it. Exports to other destinations outside Europe do not guarantee you the income you need.

Right now, the Kremlin seems to have the upper hand; despite sanctions, the Russian economy continues to function…

Putin uses energy prices as a weapon, wheat prices as a weapon, anything he can use as a weapon. However, he believes that oil prices will soon plummet. Inflation in Europe may seem very high and have serious political consequences, but I believe that things are improving.

Are you still updating your list of Russian oligarchs?

No major updates required. There are 118 and, of these, only 40 have been sanctioned. It is obvious that more oligarchs need to be sanctioned.

Does this have anything to do, for example, with the accusations you made against Switzerland in May?

There is a lot of Russian money in Switzerland, and the Swiss government has been unable to deal with the situation and apply the sanctions it should. It’s been pretending to be in tune with the US and the EU, but it’s not quite like that.

One of the best known Russian oligarchs, Roman Abramovich, has Portuguese nationality…

I know he applied for Portuguese citizenship based on his Sephardic Jewish origins. I would advise the Portuguese authorities to try to give Roman Abramovich a DNA test.

According to his estimates, Russia has laundered more than a billion dollars abroad since Vladimir Putin came to power in 1999. If so, why does he want so much money?

It is a very important question to understand Russia. The most powerful person in the country must also be the richest. It is part of the process of gaining absolute power. In many other places it is possible to have a lot of money and not have power; in Russia it is impossible. The people around Vladimir Putin would never respect him if he weren’t the richest, most powerful, most brutal personality in the country.

Is he not afraid of being removed from power? Some dictators end badly…

Of course, it wouldn’t surprise me if he continued to watch videos of Gaddafi’s death every week, to remind himself of how volatile things can be. Putin must be terrified of his own people. That’s why he arrests and kills all opponents; that’s why he tries to eliminate any form of dissent and freedom of expression. As he grows more frightened, he becomes increasingly authoritarian, given the possibility of being sidelined and held accountable for all of his crimes.

Doesn’t feeling threatened make you more dangerous? On top of that, it has a nuclear arsenal.

He is a psychopath who prioritizes his own survival. I don’t believe he’s going to start an atomic war with the US, with NATO. He knows the logic of retaliation very well.

Thanks to this book of yours, we realized that, in Europe and the USA, several law firms and lobbying and public relations have been used by Russia. Could this situation change?

Yes, I call them “the enablers”. It’s a whole class – from bankers to lobbyists – who work for the pay of the Russians, who help them hide money and carry out all kinds of scams.

In the book, he gives concrete examples of people who collaborated directly with Russian secret services.

In the West, we expel diplomats who work for intelligence services, but then we tolerate US and European citizens working for Russian intelligence agencies. This is inconceivable!

He has already said that Alexei Navalny is the “Russian Mandela”. Doesn’t that seem like a bit of an exaggerated comparison?

In Russia, Navalny is one of the few people who had the courage to stand up to Putin. He became such an important and uncomfortable figure for power that they wanted to silence him, with novitchok. But even that didn’t stop Navalny from returning to Moscow later, risking his freedom and his life. Today, he is a political prisoner, he sacrificed everything for his country. Idealism and courage took him to an unprecedented level. Everything qualifies him to be President of Russia.

Let me quote it again: “Fighting for justice is incomparably more satisfying than fighting for money.” Want to comment?

When I was a young adult, I aspired to be a successful businessman. It never crossed my mind to be confronted with the tragedies I knew. The satisfaction I have now, fighting for justice, is something that makes me feel better than if I were making a lot of money. I could not imagine that the fight for justice could be so difficult and rewarding.

Do you have any idea of ​​the millions you’ve spent as an activist?

I never took to that job. The biggest cost would be doing nothing. Some people who earn a lot of money, after a certain time, engage in philanthropic activities. There are those who like to finance operas… I believe that evil is worth fighting.