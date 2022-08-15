‘If defeat comes, they would be charging coach who didn’t stay for penalties’

Coach Cuca answered Abel Ferreira’s statements about spaces in the game between Atlético-MG and Palmeiras, for Conmebol Libertadores

O Atlético-MG beat Coritiba 1-0 this Sunday (14), and took another step in the fight to return to the title Brazilian championship. With the triumph conquered at Couto Pereira, the Minas Gerais team returned to 13 points down in relation to palm treesleader of the competition and Galo’s tormentor in the quarterfinals of Conmebol Libertadores.

Speaking to the press after the match in Paraná, Cuca was asked about the statements made by coach Abel Ferreira after the ‘battle’ at Allianz Parque, which had to be decided only on penalties.

In an interview at the end of the game, the Portuguese indicated that Atlético-MG did not know how to use the two players more than Palmeiras after the expulsions of Danilo and Gustavo Scarpa.

“When you’re winning, everything you do is perfect, it’s beautiful, it’s wonderful. If you go to the locker room at penalty kicks, listen to music and win, it becomes fashionable. What if you lost?”, said the coach, remembering goalkeeper Weverton’s trips to the same side in penalty kicks.

“When you land six times in the same corner and win, it’s cool. Do you remember the Wall, which fell six times and lost? What happened? When you have two players sent off, nothing happens, because the head is cold. But they weren’t cool-headed. They could have broken a player of ours”, fired Cuca, quoting the Portuguese coach’s catchphrase.

“If defeat comes for them in this game, you were asking for the two expulsions, the goalkeeper’s six takedowns in the same corner, the coach who didn’t stay for penalties, etc. But when you win, everything is perfect. Congratulations to Abel, congratulations to Palmeiras. Good luck. There, i said it”.

eliminated by Flamengo at Brazil’s Cup and for Palmeias in Conmebol Libertadores, coach Cuca’s team will only have the Brazilian Championship as a commitment until the end of the current season. Atlético-MG returns to the field next Saturday (20th), and will face the Goiás.