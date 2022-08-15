India vs Pakistan: 3 questions to understand the division of the 2 countries 75 years ago and the consequences until today

Indian and Pakistani troops lower their flags together at the Wagah border

Every night since 1959, Indian and Pakistani troops have lowered their flags together at the Wagah border.

In August 1947, Great Britain granted India independence.

The former British colony was then divided into India and the new state of Pakistan (with East Pakistan later becoming Bangladesh).

This led to an outbreak of violence in which approximately 15 million people were displaced — and about a million lost their lives.

India and Pakistan have remained rivals ever since.

