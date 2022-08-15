iPhone 13 and 13 Mini are on offer at Fast Shop even with Apple’s price increase – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

For those who were waiting for the right moment to buy a iPhone 13 and 13 mini, here’s the opportunity: both models are on offer at the Fast Shop, despite the price increase carried out by Apple in Brazil last week. The standard version, for example, is available from BRL 4,699.06 in cash with 6% cashback by Zoom.

iPhone 13 (Image: Handout/Apple)

The value of the iPhone 13, referring to the blue version with 128 GB of storage, is BRL 2,899.04 cheaper than Apple’s new official price: BRL 7,599. In the cashback offered by Zoom, it is possible to recover BRL 299.94.

The Stellar model with 256 GB, on the other hand, can be purchased for R$ 5,169.06 in cash, with the same 6% (R$ 329.94) cashback via Zoom. At Apple, the suggested price is R$ 8,599, being R$ 3,429.94 more expensive.

If you want a more compact device, the blue iPhone 13 Mini 128 GB is priced at R$ 4,417.06 in cash with a cashback of R$ 281.94 through Zoom. This value represents a savings of R$ 2,181.94 when compared to the price (R$ 6,599) on the manufacturer’s website.

If you want more space to store photos, videos and applications, the 256 GB version costs BRL 4,981.06 in cash with a cashback of BRL 317.94 via Zoom. The amount charged by Apple for this same device is R$ 7,599.

Have a question about Zoom cashback? We explain how it works: you just need to be logged into your Zoom account and use the link above to make the purchase on the Fast Shop website. Once this is done, the cashback will be deposited in your Zoom account within 35 working days, and then you can use the money as you wish, transferring it to your bank account via Pix.

TB findings: real curation of offers, no tail tied (Image: Guilherme Reis/Tecnoblog)

If you liked this promotion and want to know about the next ones, join the TB findings in our Telegram group, WhatsApp or in our Community.

Daily, we select and post products and services with the best prices in recent times, avoiding those famous “half double” offers. There is also a human curation of ads and stores, avoiding scams and pirated or outdated products.

At the TB findingsour priority is to help you save on your purchase, and as a fully independent news outlet, we share offers even when we don’t earn a penny for it.

Ethics Notice: When you click on an affiliate link, the price does not change for you and we receive a commission.