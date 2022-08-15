iPhone 14 Pro: End of the notch, new 48 MP camera and more specs are reinforced in leak

Starting with the display, it is revealed that the iPhone 14 Pro should really only have a pill-shaped hole and a circular one to accommodate the front camera and Face ID sensors, but without major changes to usability. On the other hand, the new models must support Always On Display mode and screens with a resolution similar to that of the iPhone 13 Pro.

A source has had hands-on time with iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

(Thread) -The new pill+hole doesn’t add anything new. It looks different, but it pretty much works like the notch. Once you get used to it’s “gone”. -It’s thick. The Pro Max feels like a brick (as usual). — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) August 14, 2022

Despite the addition of the new features, battery life is expected to increase in the new generation, but the overall design will still be pretty much the same with straight edges. The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are still expected to have a new 48-megapixel camera sensor that improves image capture, but Apple is apparently having issues with sensor calibration in low-light conditions. It is expected that this problem will be solved by the launch of the cell phones.

Finally, it is still reported that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max should still have even more powerful speakers with clearer audio, one of the best additions in the new generation alongside the new processors with more speed and energy efficiency. . The new iPhones 14 should be announced in September by Apple, with launch taking place in 2022. So, keep calling TudoCelular to know all the news first hand.

Source link