iPhone: 5 Cool (and Useful) Functions to Use in Your Phone’s Focus Mode | Productivity

The iPhone’s Focus Mode arrived with the iOS 15 update, and it’s a very useful feature for staying focused and getting things done. The function allows, among other things, to hide notifications from social networking apps or from specific contacts, in order to avoid distractions during certain activities. In this sense, it is possible, for example, to create a work mode to be more productive, or a sleep mode to try to organize the hours of rest. Here are five tips on how to use iOS Focus to be more productive.

1. Create different types of Focus

Focus mode can be configured to reduce possible distractions and keep the user focused when performing an activity. During working hours, for example, you can set a mode that blocks notifications from social media apps and prevents calls from people outside your work circle. That way, you can stay focused on a specific activity and be more productive.

You can activate predefined Focus modes or customize one from scratch based on your preferences. To access the feature, go to the “Settings” from iPhone and tap on “Focus”. There, select one of the already existing options, such as “Sleep”, “Job”, “Car” and “Exercise”or create a mode by pressing “Custom”.

When selecting “Custom”, simply name the new Focus, choose a color and modify the icon to represent it. Then select the contacts who will be able to send you notifications when the mode is activated. You can tap the “+” icon to add new contacts, and the “-“ sign to remove them. To continue, click on “Allow”.

On the next screen, the procedure is similar, but focused on applications. There, you need to define which apps will be able to send you notifications while a Focus mode is on, and then tap “Allow”. Once this is done, the feature will be ready to be activated.

To enable or disable it, just access the Control Center. In addition, it is also possible to customize it further, such as by modifying the Home Screen and Lock Screen when it is active.

2. Configure splash screens

You can edit the Home Screen so that it takes on different settings depending on which Focus mode is activated. In this way, the user can hide pages with applications that can represent distractions and thus remain more focused on activities.

To do this, access the phone’s settings, press “Focus” and select the desired mode. To continue, tap on the option “Home Screen” and activate the switch next to “Customize Pages”. Then select the screens that can remain visible during Focus and press on “OK” to save. In addition, you can also hide notification warnings from app icons on Home Screens so you don’t run the risk of getting in your way.

3. Configure the appearance of the locked screen

Just as it is possible to edit the appearance of the Home Screen during Focus mode, it is also possible to configure the Lock Screen. This way, you can more easily identify when a specific Focus is enabled – the changes are subtle, but they serve to show that the feature is enabled.

To change it, go to iPhone settings and go to “Focus”. Then select the desired mode and tap on the option “Locked Screen”. From there, you can darken the appearance of the screen and allow muted notifications to be visible on the Lock Screen. In both cases, to enable the feature, just activate the key next to each of the options.

Another interesting feature of Focus is that it allows the user to create automations to activate the feature. Thus, it is possible to set the “Sleep” mode to be enabled during a specific time, for example, or the “Work” mode to be activated instantly when you arrive at the office. If you have already activated the “Reading” mode, you can set the focus to be enabled when opening the Kindle app or any other e-book, for example.

To create an automation, go to the Settingstouch “Focus” and select the desired mode. Then swipe the screen down and press on “Add Scheduling or Automation”. There, it is possible to set the times and days of the week so that the Focus mode is activated automatically. In addition, you can activate Focus from the “Smart Activation”which learns your routine and enables the feature based on the most relevant times, location and specific app usage.

5. Choose which apps and which people can notify you

When you set up a Focus mode, you can choose the apps and people who can notify you. That way, when you’re driving, for example, you can only allow important contacts to send messages or make calls.

This step can be done right at the beginning of setting up a Focus mode, but you can also modify it later – so you can add other emergency contacts, for example. To do this, access the Settingspress on “Focus” and select the desired mode. then in “Allowed notifications”touch on “People” to edit the contacts, and in “Apps” to modify the applications that will be able to send alerts.

