iPhone Fold: Will Apple launch a foldable cell phone?

the market for folding smartphones is in full swing, with brands like Samsung, Xioami and Motorola coming out ahead in this segment. However, an important company has not yet claimed its share in the market for these equipment, leaving that doubt in the air.

THE apple It’s not the kind of company that takes a step further than its own when it comes to new technologies, and hasn’t even announced that it’s working on a foldable smartphone. However, a series of rumors and patents may have confirmed that the future iPhone Flip or iPhone Fold is in development, but it should still take some time to come out.

8 to 9 inch screen

A foldable is not a foldable without a powerful display with the basic features to make it happen. The problem is that since 2016 numerous sources have suggested that Apple was working together with LG in a solution of folding screens, since the company was a reference in prototypes at that time.

If the partnership were confirmed, it is likely that we would see a 7.5-inch screen with an OLED panel. However, more recent information from famous analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that the company is working on a smartphone with 8 inch screenlarger than the current Galaxy Z Flip and Fold 4, for example, plus another device with a 9-inch display.

In addition to information from Kuo, a report by Bloomberg indicated that Apple is really interested in the segment, but it started development a short time ago and is contained only in studying the displays to build the device, and still does not have prototypes of a foldable iPhone in its laboratories.

Famous insider Jon Prosser also jumped into the leak game to give more details, stating that the company is working on a mobile phone with two screens separated by a hinge, rather than a single large display like on the Galaxy Z Fold. However, Prosser was categorical in saying that the company would be testing several solutions and is still not sure if it will launch any of them.

Apple’s “foldable” iPhone isn’t really a foldable. ?? The current prototype has two separate display panels on a hinge. Round, stainless steel edges like current iPhone 11 design. No notch — tiny forehead on outter display that houses Face ID. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 15, 2020

Old rumors even claimed that Samsung and Corning would be selling displays for Apple to build its own foldable smartphone. That said, it is difficult to know who is telling the truth, as the three main sources cited have great credibility in the industry.

the patents

Having a patent does not mean that a company will actually launch a product similar to this prototype, but it certainly indicates that there is research and minimal interest to develop a project aimed at this segment.

AppleInsider/play

In 2016 the first patent for this type of smartphone was leaked on the internet, showing something very close to what we are already used to seeing with the Galaxy Z Fold line. In 2019 and 2020 Apple was studying solutions to prevent creases and micro damage to foldable displays, introducing protective covers and more resistant materials in the production of these screens.

In March, an innovative project was unveiled, which would allow two different screens behave as one when approached, something that may go against the Jon Prosser rumor.

MacRumors/play

concepts

With a lot of information spread over the internet over the years, experts started to develop concept art, based on the leaks, of what the iPhone Fold or iPhone Flip could look like.

iOS Beta News/play

If we were talking about an iPhone Flip, one of the first renders to go viral was from the iOS Beta News channel, showing a device with a clear divider on the back and a straight display on the front, in addition to a large rear display.

Still in this footprint, which is the one that is most repeated among the renders, the famous creators of Let’s Go Digital together with the Technizo Concepts channel presented a similar and more neutral proposal compared to the previous one, leaving the hinge less apparent.

Technizo Concept/LetsGoDigital/reproduction

Another famous concept artist, artist Antonio de Rosa created one of the most attractive models, with a gigantic camera module on the back, and a small screen to show basic information.

Antonio de Rosa / reproduction

Finally, the device that would most resemble an iPhone Fold does not exactly have a folding screen, and would be the closest to the description given by Prosser. The model looks like two cell phones joined by a partition.

MacRumors/play

Launch

The two main sources that indicate release dates for the foldable iPhone, analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Ross Young, reveal that the public will have to wait in bed for the arrival of the devices, as Apple is not expected to launch a device of this magnitude until 2025. or later.

Foldable iPhone: is it real or not?

Finally, it is worth noting that it is currently difficult to say for sure whether Apple will launch a foldable smartphone in the next few years, although there is a great tendency for this to happen. The format and embedded technologies, due to the mismatch of information and the diversity of rumors spread, are still a kind of unknown.