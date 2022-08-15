Isis Valverde bets on cropped for walks and piebald body steals the show: ”Goddess”

For a walk, actress Isis Valverde rocks by betting on a short crop top that left her belly out

Owner of a unique beauty, the actress Isis Valverde drew sighs from followers, in the early hours of this Sunday, 14, when sharing a series of videos and photos on Instagram.

For the weekend, the artist chose a light, comfortable and stylish combination for a walk in a park in Los Angeles, California, where she is living to invest in her international career.

For the occasion, she chose a printed sweatshirt pants, gray cropped, black sandals and a cap. Still in the caption of the publication, the mother of the Rael limited itself and put only two emoticons.

In the comments, of course, the Brazilian’s followers did not let the image go unnoticed: “You are wonderful”fired a follower. “So beautiful”said another. “Goddess”continued.

Just last week, Isis Valverde shared an open letter on social media to announce the end of her fixed contract with TV Globo. In the post, the artist recalled some of her works on the small screen asMiss Girl, Brazil Avenue and The Force of Willand thanked him for his seventeen years on the channel.

Isis Valverde rocks by betting on a short crop top that left her entire belly out:

