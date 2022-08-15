It went viral: Cuca’s answer to Abel Ferreira, Vítor Pereira’s bank account and Gabigol’s carioca coke | football

The Brasileirão is green. Showing a lot of maturity, Abel Ferreira’s Palmeiras is swimming with strokes in the leadership of Serie A and while giving work to the other technicians. Cuca still hasn’t digested the elimination of Atlético-MG in Libertadores and answered the palmeirense coach. Vítor Pereira, defeated by Verdão on Saturday, gave a press conference that gave even more to talk about.

Check out what else went viral during the Brazilian football weekend, including Gabigol’s new hairstyle.

1 of 2 Gabigol in Flamengo vs Athletico-PR. The shirt has a Rio de Janeiro patch — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF Gabigol in Flamengo vs Athletico-PR. The shirt has a Rio de Janeiro patch — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

The subject Libertadores did not die inside Atlético-MG. After the victory over Coritiba, Cuca was asked about the Abel Ferreira talks about Galo’s fall against Palmeiras despite their numerical superiority.

– If defeat comes for them in this game, you were demanding the two expulsions, the six fallen in the same corner, the coach who did not stay for penalties – he said.

“When you win, everything is perfect, congratulations to Abel, congratulations to Palmeiras, good luck. There, I said”.

Atlético does not take advantage of Palmeiras’ expulsions and is eliminated in Libertadores penalties

And who said that Abel is bothered by the criticism?

And speaking of Palmeiras…

Former Palmeira native Deyverson debuted in Cuiabá, in victory over youthwith this:

Deyverson simulates slap in the face of Elton, in Cuiabá x Juventude

Advisor working at Corinthians

– You must be kidding me with that question. Am I, at this stage of my life, of my career, afraid of losing my job?

“Do you know how much money I have in the bank, friend? I have a stable life, I don’t need…”

Fear of dismissal? Vítor Pereira shoots: “Do you know how much money I have in the bank?”

then the coach recanted and said he gave the answer hot-headed.

“What I meant, and I probably didn’t express myself in the best way, is that I didn’t come to Corinthians for money”

And that wasn’t the only interview that gave something to talk about at Corinthians

The current threat to Verdão

Who appears in the rearview mirror of Abel Ferreira and company, is Flamengo by Gabigol, now in samurai bun and in a carioca version (understand).

O Dorival Júnior’s team ran over Athleticoin advance of the decision in the Copa do Brasil, and assumed the vice-leadership of Serie A.

Best moments: Flamengo 5 x 0 Athletico-PR for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão 2022

And there was no lack of fight for the ball in the round

Ball stuck: Cuesta and Churín dispute the ball in an unusual way, in Botafogo x Atlético-GO

Confusion and dispute over the ball in Internacional vs Fluminense

In the Clássico-Rei, Fortaleza won 1-0 over Ceará and a lot of provocation. At one point, the tricolor fans took a wave with Vinacalling the athlete “popcorn” for the missed penalty in the elimination of Vozão in the South American for São Paulo.

50min, 1Q – Fortaleza fans provoke Vina by calling him “popcorn”, and midfielder reacts by making the letter “C”

Vina responds to the provocation of Fortaleza fans

Goalkeepers’ round in Serie B

What to talk about the duel between Kozlinski and Lucas Perri in the last bid of Guarani x Náutico. Even for the goalkeeper of Bugre, who stopped his colleague and, thanks to that, won the direct confrontation in the fight against the relegation of Series B.

Kozlinski, goalkeeper of Guarani, makes a great save in a shot by Lucas Perri, goalkeeper of Náutico

“One of the most amazing shots I’ve seen”

Lucas Perri praises Guarani goalkeeper after great save: “One of the most incredible plays I’ve seen”

Already in CRB 2 x 0 Guildgoalkeeper Diogo Silva had better luck and scored twice in the Alagoas team’s victory.

All goals from CRB vs Gremio