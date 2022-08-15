Joe Keery Among New Fargo Season 5 Additions

With the protagonists already chosen, the fifth season of Fargo now welcomes three new members to the cast: Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani.

After Jon Hamm, Juno Temple and Jennifer Jason Leigh have been confirmed as the official leads of the new season, “Fargo” begins to reveal some of the secondary characters of the new episodes. As with the first announcement, the confirmation of the new castings only reveals the names of the new characters, not knowing what their role in the story is.

As for the story of the new season, little has been disclosed other than that the season’s action will take place in the year 2019, raising the question of when is an abduction not an abduction, and whether the wife he has is not actually his wife. your wife?

Joe Keery (“Stranger Things”), Lamorne Morris (“New Girl”) and Richa Moorjani (“Never Have I Ever”) join the hit FX series. Of the new additions to the cast it is known that Keery will be Gator Tillman, Morris will be Witt Farr and Moorjani will be Indira Olmstead.

“Fargo” is an MGM Television production and FX Productions, created by Noah Hawley, who remains on the project as director and executive producer (via 26 Keys). The first season of the series premiered several years ago, in 2014, and since then it has brought together the most varied names in the cast, including Chris Rock, Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead or Billy Bob Thornton, among others. In the total of its four seasons, the series has already been nominated for 55 Emmy Awards, having collected 6, one of them for best miniseries in 2014, for the first season.

The new season does not yet have a set premiere date.

VIDEO | JOE KEERY IS ONE OF THE GUYS OF STRANGER THINGS

What do you think of this cast that is being composed for the 5th season of Fargo?