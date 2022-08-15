Jojo takes her husband’s cell phone and breaks it by exposing what she discovered

Jojo Todynho appeared completely disgusted with the woman who hit on her husband

Jojo Todynho is known for being tongue-in-cheek and gave further proof of this by showing up this past Saturday, August 13, a woman who came up against her husband, Lucas Souza. Revolted, she appeared recording the cell phone screen and exploded exposing everything she thinks.

The singer showed what the follower wrote to Lucas, calling the man “hot” and, commenting on a photo in which he has a microphone in his hand, saying that he wanted to “sing into your microphone”. “I’ll tell you, I had to send an audio, because it’s too much. You respect each other. You respect yourself”, warned Jojo Todynho.

Despite all the revolt, the singer did not reveal the name of the woman who had sent the impolite message to her husband. “There are people who don’t respect themselves, and it’s not just that one, no. People even send nude photos. What an ugly thing, this is very ugly. There are people who send me messages: ‘Why exhibit?’ I really do,” she assured.

DECLARATION OF LOVE

Jojo Toddynho used social networks to comment that she is completing a year of dating her boyfriend. The detail is that they are already married and are distributing a lot of love. When she took over the wedding, the public freaked out, after all, it was all of a sudden.

But, Jojo was determined and that way she walked down the aisle with Lucas Souza. Since then, she has been happy at her husband’s side and has been talked about. Now, to celebrate a year together, she starred in that kiss on her beloved and took the opportunity to declare herself to him.

“Our first year of dating gave me a different feeling. We cry together, smile together and win together. We trade nights for days just to plan our future, draw our own story and give our dreams a little taste of reality. We are celebrating a year of dating and today we are married, I love you so much and we will be companions for life! You asked for a picture and I asked for a kiss,” said Jojo.