Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock Almost Reunited in Brad Pitt Movie

Directed by David Leitch, Bullet Train is a crime-comedy and hit theaters this week.

The new film by director David Leitch, Bullet Train, premiered this Thursday (04), a crime comedy that tells the story of seven murderers inside a Japanese bullet train. In the narrative, the protagonist ladybug, interpreted by actor Brad Pitt, is given a mission to retrieve a briefcase for an unidentified buyer and finds himself embroiled in a battle for his life while dealing with the criminals on the train.

Pitt’s character is a clumsy, laid-back guy and throughout the film, he quotes his therapist Barry, to his trainer Maria, played by actress Sandra Bullock. What draws attention in this part is precisely that there never appears a scene that places Barry in the narrative and director Leitch with producer Kelly McCormick explained that they considered including the character at some point in the film.

Bullet Train, John Wick and Deadpool?: Understand how Brad Pitt, Keanu Reeves and Marvel have more in common than it seems





After the screening of the American Cinematheque preview at the Aero Theater, Leitch and McCormick discussed the possibility of including actor Keanu Reeves in the cast.“There was a point where we were going to do a scene with Barry”, revealed McCormick. “My dream cast was Keanu. Wouldn’t that have been great? Hey, Bullet Train 2!”, added the director. Who knows, maybe a sequel is coming?

It wouldn’t be the first time that Revees and Bullock have been seen together in an action movie with public transport. In 1994, the actors starred in the film Maximum Speed, with the premise of an agent trying to save passengers from a bus with explosives without slowing down and with an inexperienced driver. The actress recently commented on the sequence of Maximum Speed ​​2 (1997) and having “regretted” having participated. Trem Bala is in Brazilian cinemas since August 4th and the two Maximum Speed ​​films are available on Star+.