Leaked images show what LG’s foldable smartphone would have looked like

In April 2021, LG announced its exit from the global cellphone market. However, the brand missed a part of the public, largely because of its initiative in showing unusual devices. A good example of this is the LG Wing, a slide-type smartphone that was shaped like a T when slid. Despite never having released a foldable model, the company even made plans to produce a device in this style. Rumors even pointed to an expandable-style device, as with the OPPO Find X 2021. However, the Chinese manufacturer’s cell phone has not yet appeared on the market.

As for LG, some concept art leaked today (15) shows what the company’s foldable could have looked like. At first, it resembles a type of pamphlet or newspaper that would fold in two places. That is, the device would have three large screens to compose its look. In general, the dimensions of the South Korean model would have similarities with those of a book. In addition, accessories such as a case and a keyboard would be launched to help the user handle the smartphone. Finally, the cover would have a support that would make it possible to use the cell phone in an upright position.

It is worth mentioning that these images show ideas that were far ahead of the time. After all, the sketches are from 2015 and the foldables were just a concept, as the first folding smartphone was only released in 2019, the Royole Flexpai. Still, it’s interesting to see how LG thought to bring to the market a different model than usual.

