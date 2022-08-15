Lessons In Chemistry | Apple TV+ reveals the first images of the series starring Brie Larson; Check out!

Apple TV+ has revealed the first official images of the series Lessons In Chemistry. The production will star Brie Larson (Captain Marvel). Check out:

Set in the early 1950s, the series follows the young Elizabeth Zott (Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put aside by society at the time, which considered that women should only take care of household chores, not dedicate themselves to have other professional jobs.

When Elizabeth finds herself pregnant and fired from her lab, she finds herself a single mother on her own. She then accepts a job as host of a cooking show aimed at housewives, but suddenly realizes that men listen to what she has to say and not just the recipes. So she starts using this platform to try to get back to her true passion: science.

Lessons In Chemistry debuts on Apple TV+ in 2023.

