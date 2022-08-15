Lisca sees 1st defeat and has a challenge before classic

Santos tried, but failed to create, was boxed and suffered from counterattacks in the 1-0 defeat to América-MG, at Independência, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship. The match marked the end of Lisca’s unbeaten run in charge of Peixe, who now have a week to adjust the team before the classic against São Paulo.

As he is no longer in the Sudamericana or Copa do Brasil, Alvinegro Praiano has a free schedule until the next Brasileirão appointment, which will take place on Sunday (21), at Vila Belmiro. The coach must work to correct the mistakes made in the setback and improve the performance of the team.

The team’s midfield was the sector with the most creativity problems in Belo Horizonte. The trio formed by Fernández, zanocele and Sánchez found it very difficult to build plays and did little to trigger the attack other than in throws. The wingers Lucas Braga and Barbosa also had a more than discreet performance.

Another important factor for the calendar sequence is that Lisca will have more days to train with the new reinforcements. In addition to midfielder Luan, who made his debut yesterday (13), Peixe recently announced the hiring of right-back Nathan and the return of forward Soteldo, who have yet to play.

After two draws (with Fortaleza and Fluminense) and one victory (over Coritiba) since he was hired, Lisca had the taste of his first defeat against Santos against his former club. Away from home, the São Paulo team started better and even hit the post with Marcos Leonardo, but took a goal in a fatal counterattack and couldn’t react.

They were more than 75 minutes behind on the scoreboard and little danger was taken to América-MG’s goal. Lisca himself came to regret the “little aggressiveness” of the team. The challenge for the coach of Peixe, now, is to straighten the game system and fit the reinforcements so as not to repeat the performance below the match in Minas Gerais again.

Also, Lisca had some of her matchmaking choices questioned. The coach chose to start with Ângelo on the bench and did not even put midfielder Bruno Oliveira among the reserves. Substitutions during the second half also did not have the desired effect.

With the result against Coelho, Peixe stopped at 30 points and dropped to tenth place, being overtaken by the opponent in the table. The team is currently in the qualifying zone for the Sudamericana, but needs to fit a positive streak if they have ambitions to get a spot in next year’s Libertadores.