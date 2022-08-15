Love and Thunder reaches $720 million at the global box office

Taking advantage of the depressing lack of new competitive films in theaters, Thor: Love and Thunder remained in fourth place in the ranking of the American box office weekend, earning US$ 5.31 million between Friday and Sunday, according to Box Office Mojo.

In total, the film has US$ 325.3 million billing in the US. It’s enough to make him the biggest Thor movie at the US box office, including adjusted for inflation – the US$ 315 million of Ragnarok in 2017 it would be US$ 322 million in current values.

Outside North America, the feature has US$ 395.1 million until the moment. Therefore, at the global box office, they are US$ 720 million for the fourth film of the hero played by Chris Hemsworth.

That’s a total that might seem far from the $854 million globally Thor: Ragnarok. However, the third feature had an advantage over the fourth: a release in China and Russia. Together, these two countries contributed US$136 million to the box office of Ragnarok.

At present, due to the current geopolitical situation, combined with the resistance of Chinese censors to authorize Marvel films, love and thunder will not be released in those markets.

Thus, without the box office of Russia and China, the global total of Ragnarok drops to US$ 718 million – that is, below that of love and thunder. Therefore, in the common territories of the two films, the fourth feature surpassed the third.

It is a feat that becomes even more surprising when we notice that love and thunder received a critical and fan reception well below that of Ragnarokwhich to this day is considered one of the best films from Marvel Studios.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth God of Thunder film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It features the return of Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, worthy of Mjolnir. The film also promises to confirm Valkyrie as an LGBT character, bringing a romantic interest to the new Queen of Asgard.

The film is directed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi, who writes the screenplay alongside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone special). Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Christian Bale (Gorr), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill) and Taika himself (Korg) are confirmed in the cast. The film is now showing in Brazilian cinemas! Is it GOOD or BAD? Check out our review CLICKING HERE!

