Luan makes his debut for Santos and celebrates his return to the pitch after leaving Corinthians

Last Sunday, Luan made his debut with the Santos shirt. The player on loan from Corinthians entered the field in the Santos defeat against América-MG, in a match valid for the Brasileirão. After the duel, the attacking midfielder celebrated his return to the pitch and regretted the negative result of his new team.

“It is (a victory) after a long time playing again. The result was not what we expected. In the first half we did well, we kept the ball and all we needed to do was finish, find the last pass. They (América-MG) came with the proposal to play on the counterattack. In the first half I think the only ball that arrived scored the goal”, began the athlete in an interview with the channel Premiere.

“It’s raising your head, we have a full week to work and correct mistakes. Professor Lisca will adjust, I’m happy to be back playing after so long and now it’s time to think about the next game”, he concluded.

Luan was an option on the bench of the Santos team and entered in the 32nd minute of the final stage. During the period he was on the field, the player made 11 passes, a decisive pass, two crosses and a certain long ball, but he could not avoid his team’s setback.

The new Santos shirt 20 has not played an official match since February this year, in the tie between Corinthians and Botafogo-SP, for the Paulista Championship. This was only the attacking midfielder’s fourth game this season. Luan had played only three games with the Timão shirt in the year and did not score in any opportunity.

In his entire career at the Parque São Jorge club, the player played 80 matches and scored 11 goals. He is on loan at Santos until November 30 of this year, with an option to renew for another season. During the loan period, the Santos team will pay 20% of Luan’s salary. In case of renewal, the club will pay 30% of the amount. It is worth remembering that the athlete’s bond with Corinthians is valid until the end of 2023.

